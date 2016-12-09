Breaking News Bar
 
Ben Carson bows out of headlining Judson forum

  Former Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson was tapped by president-elect Donald Trump to become secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Due to his new responsibilities, Carson says he can't headline Judson University's World Leaders Forum in April.

Ben Carson, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, has bowed out of keynoting Judson University's 2017 World Leaders Forum in April.

Carson is emeritus professor of neurosurgery, oncology, plastic surgery and pediatrics at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. He garnered global media attention as a top-polling candidate and a leading contender among the Republican nominees for president, but withdrew his candidacy in March after a poor showing on Super Tuesday. Carson later threw his support behind Trump, and notified Judson of his decision within the past week to not appear at the forum.

"With the late withdrawal of Dr. Carson, we are currently examining every option to replace him with a speaker of similar stature as our previous speakers," according to a Judson news release.

Judson's World Leaders Forum has been keynoted by former heads of state, including former President George W. Bush, former Russian President Mikhail Gorbachev, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, and former Mexican President Felipe Calderón; as well as former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and Queen Noor of Jordan.

A new speaker will be announced in early 2017, officials said.

The forum is held at 2 p.m. April 20 at the Judson University Herrick Chapel, 1151 N. State St., followed by a VIP reception at 5 p.m. that day in Chicago. Proceeds from the event support entrepreneurial programs and initiatives and student scholarships at Judson.

