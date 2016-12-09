Naperville cops: Tainted gummy bears were homemade

Naperville police say the tainted gummy bears that caused a dozen Naperville North High School students to become ill earlier this week likely were homemade and not store bought.

Cmdr. Jason Arres said police still believe a form of cannabis in the gummy bears made the students ill, but are awaiting lab results to confirm it.

The students got sick on Tuesday and were taken to Edward Hospital in Naperville complaining of symptoms that included fast heart rates, dizziness and dry mouths.

The 17-year-old Naperville North student suspected of bringing the candy to school was questioned by police and released to his parents. Arres has said any possible charges will come only after police consult with the DuPage County state's attorney's office and officials from Naperville Unit District 203.

There is no timetable for the crime lab to complete its analysis of the candy, but police have said it could take weeks. Arres has said that police believe most of the students who ate the candy knew it contained some form of cannabis.

In a news release issued Friday, Arres said authorities continue to urge parents "to reinforce with their children the importance of only accepting unopened candy or other forms of food or drinks from individuals they know and trust."