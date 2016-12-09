New technology for pilots, controllers to ease plane delays

New technology is emerging at Chicago's airports that expedites communications between pilots and air traffic controllers.

The "Data Comm" system improves on a laborious system where pilots and controllers repeat instructions and should save time and fuel, Federal Aviation Administration officials said Friday.

"It's much quicker, easier and more efficient," United Airlines pilot Chuck Stewart said.

The upgrade is complete at O'Hare and Midway international airport control towers and airlines are gradually equipping their planes.

Instead of talking through reroutes, flight plans and clearances before departing, pilots and controllers will transmit information by digital message.

Controllers and pilots still will communicate by radio but the change will reduce delays and improve safety, the FAA and airlines say.

The move is part of the FAA's shift to the NextGen program, a modernization that also will use satellite technology to guide planes.