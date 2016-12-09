Arlington Heights officer OK after fleeing car strikes him

Arlington Heights police are searching for the driver and occupants of a vehicle that struck an officer and hit a squad car Friday evening. An officer in a parking lot investigating suspicious activity in the 700 block of East Dundee Road was hit as the car pulled away about 6:30 p.m., Cmdr. Richard Boyle said.

The officer was not injured and was able to continue patrolling throughout his shift. But the black Nissan four-door also hit a squad car as it pulled away and caused minor damage to the vehicle, Boyle said.

Officers were called to a strip mall on the north side of town and were talking with several subjects when the subjects got into the Nissan and left the area, Boyle said.

"An officer was outside the car engaged in conversation when the vehicle went into reverse, struck the squad car and then struck the officer as it fled the parking lot," he said.

Police are trying to identify the vehicle and its driver and occupants by reviewing surveillance video and beginning an investigation. Boyle said police do not believe this case to be related to any other incidents.