posted: 12/8/2016 7:00 AM

Trump criticizes union leader critical of Indiana deal

Associated Press
WASHINGTON -- President-elect Donald Trump is slamming a union leader who criticized his deal to discourage air conditioner manufacturer Carrier Corp. from closing an Indiana factory and moving its jobs to Mexico.

Trump tweeted Wednesday evening: "Chuck Jones, who is President of United Steelworkers 1999, has done a terrible job representing workers."

That local union branch represents workers at Carrier's Indianapolis plant.

In a second tweet, Trump suggested Jones should "Spend more time working - less time talking" and the union should "Reduce dues."

Jones told The Washington Post in a story published Tuesday that Trump lied about how many jobs were saved by the deal, which included $7 million in state tax incentives.

He accused Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence of staging "a dog and pony show" around the deal.

