updated: 12/7/2016 2:02 PM

Holliday, Yanks finalize $13 million, 1-year contract

  • FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2016, file photo, St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Matt Holliday sits in the dugout after leaving a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the ninth inning in St. Louis. A person familiar with the negotiations says free agent Holliday and the New York Yankees have agreed to a $13 million, one-year contract. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Sunday night, Dec. 4, 2016, because the agreement had not yet been announced.

OXON HILL, Md. -- Free agent outfielder Matt Holliday and the New York Yankees have finalized a $13 million, one-year contract.

Holliday, who turns 37 next month, fits into the Yankees strategy of signing veterans to short-term deals while pivoting toward a youth movement.

A seven-time All-Star with a .303 career average, Holliday was drafted by Colorado in 1998, traded to Oakland after the 2008 season and then dealt to St. Louis the following July. He hit .246 with 20 homers and 62 RBIs in 110 games this year, missing substantial time after his left thumb was broken when he was hit by a pitch on Aug. 11.

Holliday became a free agent when St. Louis declined his $17 million option.

He figures to be primarily a designated hitter in a lineup where the projected outfield has Jacoby Ellsbury in center, Brett Gardner in left and 24-year-old Aaron Judge in right. Aaron Hicks and Tyler Austin are the backups.

