Breaking News Bar
 
College Sports
updated: 12/7/2016 7:24 PM

No. 25 Virginia Tech women cruise past CCSU 81-47

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

BLACKSBURG, Va. -- Sidney Cook had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Regan Magarity added 15 points and 15 boards, and No. 25 Virginia Tech cruised past Central Connecticut 81-47 on Wednesday night.

Virginia Tech (9-0) won its second straight game since being ranked in the Top 25 on Monday for the first time since 2006.

Cook made two free throws for a 13-0 lead and Virginia Tech only allowed seven points in the first quarter. They were up 45-23 at halftime after Kaela Kinder drained her first career 3-pointer just before the buzzer.

Chanette Hicks added 16 points for Virginia Tech and Vanessa Panousis made four 3-pointers and scored 12 points. Magarity had her second straight double-double and the Hokies controlled the glass 50-31.

Aleah Epps led Central Connecticut (1-7) with 16 points on 8-of-16 shooting. But the Blue Devils were just 19 of 60 from the field (31.7 percent).

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account