No. 25 Virginia Tech women cruise past CCSU 81-47

BLACKSBURG, Va. -- Sidney Cook had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Regan Magarity added 15 points and 15 boards, and No. 25 Virginia Tech cruised past Central Connecticut 81-47 on Wednesday night.

Virginia Tech (9-0) won its second straight game since being ranked in the Top 25 on Monday for the first time since 2006.

Cook made two free throws for a 13-0 lead and Virginia Tech only allowed seven points in the first quarter. They were up 45-23 at halftime after Kaela Kinder drained her first career 3-pointer just before the buzzer.

Chanette Hicks added 16 points for Virginia Tech and Vanessa Panousis made four 3-pointers and scored 12 points. Magarity had her second straight double-double and the Hokies controlled the glass 50-31.

Aleah Epps led Central Connecticut (1-7) with 16 points on 8-of-16 shooting. But the Blue Devils were just 19 of 60 from the field (31.7 percent).