Breaking News Bar
 
Sports
updated: 12/7/2016 6:25 AM

Cubs close to trading Soler for Royals closer Davis

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • The Chicago Cubs are close to a trade that would send outfielder Jorge Soler to the Kansas City Royals for closer Wade Davis.

    The Chicago Cubs are close to a trade that would send outfielder Jorge Soler to the Kansas City Royals for closer Wade Davis.
    Associated Press/August 2014

 
Associated Press

The World Series champion Chicago Cubs are hoping to finish off a deal for closer Wade Davis in a trade that would send outfielder Jorge Soler to Kansas City. Davis has been dominant for the last three years and would inherit the role left open when Aroldis Chapman became a free agent.

Davis has especially excelled in postseason play, and helped the Royals win the 2015 crown. In those 27 1/3 innings as a reliever, he has a 0.33 ERA -- one earned run in 27 1/3 innings, with 39 strikeouts.

He spent time on the disabled with a forearm injury last season and was limited to 43 1/3 innings, but returned to pitch in September.

  • This article filed under:
  • Sports
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account