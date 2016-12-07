Cubs close to trading Soler for Royals closer Davis

The Chicago Cubs are close to a trade that would send outfielder Jorge Soler to the Kansas City Royals for closer Wade Davis. Associated Press/August 2014

The World Series champion Chicago Cubs are hoping to finish off a deal for closer Wade Davis in a trade that would send outfielder Jorge Soler to Kansas City. Davis has been dominant for the last three years and would inherit the role left open when Aroldis Chapman became a free agent.

Davis has especially excelled in postseason play, and helped the Royals win the 2015 crown. In those 27 1/3 innings as a reliever, he has a 0.33 ERA -- one earned run in 27 1/3 innings, with 39 strikeouts.

He spent time on the disabled with a forearm injury last season and was limited to 43 1/3 innings, but returned to pitch in September.