Funeral set for Naperville activist shot in Chicago

Family will honor the life of Ronald Allen of Naperville during a funeral at 2 p.m. Dec. 17 at DuPage AME Church in Lisle after the 73-year-old activist was shot to death Dec. 2 in Chicago.

Family and friends are preparing to lay to rest Naperville activist Ronald Allen after the 73-year-old was shot to death last week in Chicago.

Services will begin with visitation from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at DuPage African Methodist Episcopal Church in Lisle, where Allen had been a member since the late 1970s.

Family members and the church will host a wake for Allen from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, with a funeral service to follow starting at 2 p.m.

Allen was shot to death about 2:20 a.m. Dec. 2 while was driving on the 1300 block of North Laramie Avenue in Chicago, where he had been visiting friends and playing cards. Chicago police say the investigation into the shooting continues, but they do not have any suspects or information about a possible motive.

A longtime DuPage County resident who had called Naperville home for roughly 10 years, Allen founded A. Allen Insurance Ltd. in the Austin neighborhood during has career as an Allstate agent. His children say it was common for him to return to Austin to visit friends and play card games such as Bid Whist, about which he wrote a historical book in 2014.

Allen was active in the DuPage County NAACP and served as a Democratic precinct committeeman. He recently had gotten involved with a police-community relations improvement initiative called Unity Partnership.

Instead of flowers, Allen's family asks donations be made to DuPage AME Church with "Benefit for the Ron Allen Scholarship Fund" in the memo line.