Aurora cops seize drugs in two traffic stops

hello

Aurora police say they've seized heroin, cocaine and marijuana with a street value of more than $53,000 during a pair of recent traffic stops in the city.

The bulk of drugs were recovered Tuesday morning, police said, when they stopped Ado D. Autman, 28, of the 1300 block of Pioneer Road in Crest Hill, after he pulled in front of an officer at Fox Pointe and Mair drives.

The officer discovered Autman was driving on a revoked license and without proof of insurance. When police inventoried his 2015 Jeep Cherokee they said they found a backpack containing more than 10.5 ounces of heroin, more than 3.5 ounces of cocaine and a pound of cannabis with a total street value around $50,000. They also found $1,885 in cash.

Autman has been charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and one count of unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver. He posted bail and was released Wednesday from police custody.

A traffic stop on Saturday resulted in the recovery of an ounce of cocaine valued at $3,000 and $421 in cash, authorities said.

Police said Steve A. Suarez, 40, of the 600 block of Woodlawn Avenue in Aurora, was a passenger in a vehicle stopped near State Street and North Avenue. He's been charged with manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Police said they stopped the 1997 Ford Expedition driven by a 43-year-old Ottawa man who failed to use his turn signal at Fourth Avenue and State Street. When the Special Operations investigators who stopped the vehicle approached it, they said they saw open beer in plain view in the back seat.

When Suarez went to produce his identification, he accidentally pulled a bag containing the cocaine out of one of his jacket pockets.

Because Suarez already was on parole for drug charges, a new warrant was issued by the Illinois Department of Corrections. He is being held in lieu of $150,000 bail at the Kane County Correctional Center in St. Charles.