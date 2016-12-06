Baylor names Temple's Matt Rhule as new football coach

Temple head coach Matt Rhule, left, meets with Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo, right, after the American Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Annapolis, Md. Temple won 34-10. Associated Press

Temple head coach Matt Rhule, right, talks to officials during the first half of the American Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game against Navy, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Annapolis, Md. Associated Press

Matt Rhule is the new coach at Baylor, where he takes over a beleaguered Big 12 Conference program after winning 20 games over the past two seasons at Temple.

Rhule becomes the full-time replacement for two-time Big 12 champion coach Art Briles, who was dismissed after a scathing report over the university's handling of sexual assault complaints, including some against football players.

Former Wake Forest coach Jim Grobe had been out of coaching two years when he put his retirement on hold in May to serve as Baylor's acting head coach this season. The Bears are 6-6, and headed to the Cactus Bowl even with a six-game losing streak.

