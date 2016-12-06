Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 12/6/2016 9:59 AM

Polish govt faces criticism for overloading London flight

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

WARSAW, Poland -- Poland's ruling party, which lost many leading members in a 2010 plane crash that killed a swath of the country's leadership, is facing criticism for its own chaotic organization of a government flight that initially had too many people on one plane.

The flight took place Nov. 28, when a government delegation was returning to Warsaw from London. A report from a journalist who traveled with the delegation said too many people boarded the plane at first, including five government members and a general.

The captain refused to fly the plane until some journalists got off, and the plane returned safely to Warsaw.

Government officials insist that no rules were broken. But critics say they should have exercised better judgment given the 2010 plane crash.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account