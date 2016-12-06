Polish govt faces criticism for overloading London flight

WARSAW, Poland -- Poland's ruling party, which lost many leading members in a 2010 plane crash that killed a swath of the country's leadership, is facing criticism for its own chaotic organization of a government flight that initially had too many people on one plane.

The flight took place Nov. 28, when a government delegation was returning to Warsaw from London. A report from a journalist who traveled with the delegation said too many people boarded the plane at first, including five government members and a general.

The captain refused to fly the plane until some journalists got off, and the plane returned safely to Warsaw.

Government officials insist that no rules were broken. But critics say they should have exercised better judgment given the 2010 plane crash.