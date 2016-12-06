Arington Heights trustees like early designs for police station

hello

A sketch shows the proposed Arlington Heights police station, which is to be built on the site of the existing 37-year-old police department building. Courtesy of Village of Arlington Heights

Preliminary designs of Arlington Heights' proposed $27.9 million police station got positive reviews Monday night from village trustees.

Construction is expected to begin next summer on the two-level, 70,500-square-foot building with a basement and 10,000-square-foot indoor garage on the site of the current 37-year-old station at 200 E. Sigwalt St.

Village officials have been planning the new cop shop for a few years after deciding not to invest more into the existing 38,000-square-foot station, which they say no longer meets the needs of the department.

The project is being funded through a $35 million bond issue approved last January that will cover construction costs, architectural and engineering expenses, furniture, equipment, renting a temporary police station, demolishing the current station and improving the parking lot.

It's the largest project the village has taken on since the renovation of the neighboring village hall building a decade ago.

Drawings presented by village-hired architects at the board meeting Monday show where the department's various divisions and services would be.

The first floor would include a public information desk, booking area and the department's patrol and records divisions. The second floor would house investigations, community services, administration, a fitness center and locker rooms. The basement would have a firing range, training room and evidence storage.

"It's a very traditional, warm design," said Trustee Jim Tinaglia, who runs his own architecture firm and sits on the village committee that is planning the new police station. "Some buildings are cold and austere. This one, I think, will be comfortable for everyone to use."

Trustee Tom Glasgow, who also sits on the committee, said "the functionality of the interior is outstanding."

"Policing is a lot different now. This encompasses the design needs, safety needs, security needs, training needs and scientific needs," he said.

The police station status report was brought to the village board Monday for an early review.

The plan and design commissions are expected to look at the project later this month. The village board will have the final word.

The village staff is working to find a temporary site for the department for the estimated 18-month construction period, which could begin as early as next June. So far staff members have evaluated 18 possible locations and reached out to property owners, some of whom have already said they aren't interested.

The village board is expected to discuss options for a temporary location after Jan. 1.

• To read Arlington Heights news in your inbox, sign up for the free Arlington Heights newsletter at dailyherald.com/newsletters.