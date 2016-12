Hundreds affected by Arlington Heights ComEd outage

Officials are advising drivers to steer clear of Arlington Heights Road between Golf Road and White Oak Street while workers repair a ComEd pole.

About 600 people could be affected by a damaged pole involved in a crash Tuesday, ComEd's outage map shows.

Arlington Heights officials issued via Twitter a traffic alert about 3:30 p.m. to warn drivers of the work being done. ComEd predicts the repairs will be completed by 9 p.m.

