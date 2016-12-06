Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 12/6/2016 8:57 PM

North Aurora Fire Department responds to house fire

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
By Katie Smith
Daily Herald correspondent

The second floor of a North Aurora home caught fire Tuesday evening in area of Magnolia and Juniper drives, fire officials said.

The city's fire department responded to a call of a structure fire about 6:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Magnolia Drive and remained at the scene as of 8:45 p.m. The fire remains under investigation.

North Aurora Fire Lt. Matt Arch declined to comment further but said more information would likely be made public late Tuesday.

Check back to dailyherald.com for more updates.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account