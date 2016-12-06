North Aurora Fire Department responds to house fire

The second floor of a North Aurora home caught fire Tuesday evening in area of Magnolia and Juniper drives, fire officials said.

The city's fire department responded to a call of a structure fire about 6:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Magnolia Drive and remained at the scene as of 8:45 p.m. The fire remains under investigation.

North Aurora Fire Lt. Matt Arch declined to comment further but said more information would likely be made public late Tuesday.

