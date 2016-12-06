7 local ties to the Grammy nominations

Breaking News Bar
 
By Lisa Friedman Miner
lminer@dailyherald.com

Beyoncé might have topped the list of Grammy nominations Tuesday, but plenty of suburban and Chicago artists made the cut. Here are seven local ties to the Grammys:

1. OK Go was nominated for best music video for "Upside Down & Inside Out." The band's drummer is Dan Konopka, who grew up in Elmhurst.

2. Blink-182's "California" received a nomination for best rock album, but guitarist/co-lead vocalist Matt Skiba hails from Illinois -- and grew up in McHenry.

3. Robbie Fulks, who has lived and performed frequently in the suburbs, is nominated for two Grammys: best folk album for "Upland Stories" and best American roots song for "Alabama at Night."

4. Evanston native Jessie Mueller, a theater veteran whose resume includes productions at Drury Lane Theatre in Oakbrook Terrace and Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire, is the principal soloist for "Waitress," nominated for best musical theater album.

5. Ryan Raddon -- better known as Kaskade -- is up for best remixed recording. He grew up in Northbrook.

6. The Chicago metal band Disturbed, whose members include Oak Lawn native Dan Donegan, earned a nod for best rock performance.

7. Chicago artists scored a number of key nominations. Among them: Chance the Rapper received seven nominations, including a nod for best new artist; Kanye West is nominated for eight Grammys in a number of categories, including best rap album; and BJ The Chicago Kid is up for three R&B Grammys.

