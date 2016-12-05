Vikings coach Mike Zimmer returns after eye surgery

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer is back at work after eye surgery and expects to travel with the team for Sunday's game at Jacksonville.

The Vikings announced Zimmer's status on Monday, when players had the day off. They lost 17-15 to Dallas on Thursday. They're scheduled to reconvene for practice on Tuesday, and Zimmer is next scheduled to address reporters on Wednesday.

Zimmer had an emergency operation last week to repair a detached retina, forcing him to miss a game for the first time in his NFL coaching career. Special teams coordinator Mike Priefer ran the team in his absence as Minnesota fell to 6-6. Zimmer has had multiple surgeries on his right eye over the last month.

