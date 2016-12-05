Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 12/5/2016 9:49 AM

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer returns after eye surgery

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
By DAVE CAMPBELL
Associated Press
 
 

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer is back at work after eye surgery and expects to travel with the team for Sunday's game at Jacksonville.

The Vikings announced Zimmer's status on Monday, when players had the day off. They lost 17-15 to Dallas on Thursday. They're scheduled to reconvene for practice on Tuesday, and Zimmer is next scheduled to address reporters on Wednesday.

Zimmer had an emergency operation last week to repair a detached retina, forcing him to miss a game for the first time in his NFL coaching career. Special teams coordinator Mike Priefer ran the team in his absence as Minnesota fell to 6-6. Zimmer has had multiple surgeries on his right eye over the last month.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account