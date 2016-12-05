FIFA parts with head of security, match-fixing cases

ZURICH -- The FIFA official in charge of World Cup security and fighting match-fixing in soccer has left the governing body.

FIFA says Ralf Mutschke is no longer its director of security and has not immediately been replaced.

Mutschke, a former Interpol director from Germany, is the latest senior manager hired during Sepp Blatter's presidency to exit with little notice in recent weeks.

He leaves 18 months before Russia is to host the World Cup.

Mutschke joined FIFA in 2012 after more than 30 years of service with Germany's federal police. He replaced Chris Eaton, an Australian recruited from Interpol who led a high-profile campaign to publicize the match-fixing threat.

In a change of strategy, Mutschke aimed to educate FIFA member federations and help them lead their own investigations.