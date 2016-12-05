Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 12/5/2016 9:55 AM

FIFA parts with head of security, match-fixing cases

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

ZURICH -- The FIFA official in charge of World Cup security and fighting match-fixing in soccer has left the governing body.

FIFA says Ralf Mutschke is no longer its director of security and has not immediately been replaced.

Mutschke, a former Interpol director from Germany, is the latest senior manager hired during Sepp Blatter's presidency to exit with little notice in recent weeks.

He leaves 18 months before Russia is to host the World Cup.

Mutschke joined FIFA in 2012 after more than 30 years of service with Germany's federal police. He replaced Chris Eaton, an Australian recruited from Interpol who led a high-profile campaign to publicize the match-fixing threat.

In a change of strategy, Mutschke aimed to educate FIFA member federations and help them lead their own investigations.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account