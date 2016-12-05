Naperville crash seriously injures pedestrian

A pedestrian was struck and seriously injured early Sunday morning while crossing Route 59 at Brookdale Road in Naperville, police said Monday.

Police said a driver heading south on Route 59 struck the pedestrian around 12:50 a.m. The pedestrian was walking west at the intersection across the recently-widened state road.

Naperville police Cmdr. Ken Parcel said in a news release the first officers on scene found a black 2011 Honda and the pedestrian both in the intersection. Naperville paramedics took the pedestrian to Edward Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Officers from the Naperville police traffic unit shut down segments of Route 59 and Brookdale Road until about 4:20 a.m. to begin a crash reconstruction and investigation.

Police have not yet released the identity of the pedestrian or the driver. They said no charges have been filed and no citations issued as the investigation continues.

Police are asking anyone who might have witnessed the crash or who has information about it to contact the traffic unit by calling (630) 305-5379 or emailing parcelk@naperville.il.us.