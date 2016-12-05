The Latest: National tribal leader praises pipeline decision

A man sits along the Cannonball river at the Oceti Sakowin camp where people have gathered to protest the Dakota Access oil pipeline in Cannon Ball, N.D., Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. Associated Press

Law enforcement vehicles line a road leading to a blocked bridge next to the Oceti Sakowin camp where people have gathered to protest the Dakota Access oil pipeline in Cannon Ball, N.D., Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. Associated Press

A child climbs a snowy hill near the Oceti Sakowin camp where demonstrators have gathered to protest the Dakota Access oil pipeline in Cannon Ball, N.D., Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. Associated Press

Benji Buffalo, a Grovan Native American from Montana, shovels snow outside his tent at the Oceti Sakowin camp where people have gathered to protest the Dakota Access oil pipeline in Cannon Ball, N.D., Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. Associated Press

Army veteran Nick Biernacki, of Indiana, prays at the Cannonball River at the Oceti Sakowin camp where people have gathered to protest the Dakota Access oil pipeline in Cannon Ball, N.D., Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016. Tribal elders have asked the military veterans joining the large Dakota Access pipeline protest encampment not to have confrontations with law enforcement officials, an organizer with Veterans Stand for Standing Rock said Sunday, adding the group is there to help out those who've dug in against the four-state, $3.8 billion project. Associated Press

A Native American drum procession moves through the Oceti Sakowin camp after it was announced that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers won't grant easement for the Dakota Access oil pipeline in Cannon Ball, N.D., Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016. Associated Press

Members of a Native American drum procession celebrate at the Oceti Sakowin camp after it was announced that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers won't grant easement for the Dakota Access oil pipeline in Cannon Ball, N.D., Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016. Associated Press

Dan Nanamkin, of the Colville Nez Perce Native American tribe in Nespelem, Wash., right, drums with a procession through the Oceti Sakowin camp after it was announced that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers won't grant easement for the Dakota Access oil pipeline in Cannon Ball, N.D., Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016. Associated Press

A crowd gathers in celebration at the Oceti Sakowin camp after it was announced that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers won't grant easement for the Dakota Access oil pipeline in Cannon Ball, N.D., Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016. Associated Press

CANNON BALL, N.D. -- The Latest on the protest against the construction of the final section of the Dakota Access oil pipeline in North Dakota. (all times local):

7:50 a.m.

The president of the National Congress of American Indians says an Army Corps of Engineers decision to deny a permit for the Dakota Access oil pipeline in North Dakota is a victory for "all of Indian Country."

Brian Cladoosby says the denial of an easement for a crossing beneath a Missouri River reservoir shows "respect for tribal sovereignty and a true government-to-government relationship."

The Standing Rock Sioux and its supporters say the $3.8 billion pipeline threatens the tribe's water source and cultural sites.

Pipeline developer Energy Transfer Partners says the Corps' decision is politically motivated. The segment under the river is the only remaining big chunk of construction on the 1,200-mile pipeline to carry North Dakota oil to a shipping point in Illinois.

___

1:19 a.m.

Oil pipeline protesters are pledging to remain camped on federal land in North Dakota, despite a favorable government ruling and an imminent deadline to leave.

Monday's government-imposed deadline for the protesters to depart the property comes a day after the Army Corps of Engineers refused to let the company extend the pipeline beneath a Missouri River reservoir.

The Standing Rock Sioux tribe and its supporters argue that extending the project beneath Lake Oahe would threaten the tribe's water source and cultural sites. The segment is the last major sticking point for the four-state, $3.8 billion project.

Despite the deadline, authorities say they won't forcibly remove the protesters.

The company constructing the pipeline, Dallas-based Energy Transfer Partners, released a statement Sunday night slamming the Army Corps' decision as politically motivated.