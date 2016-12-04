Breaking News Bar
 
Ex-starting QB Nunez leaving South Carolina

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Former South Carolina starting quarterback Lorenzo Nunez is leaving the Gamecocks.

South Carolina coach Will Muschamp said Sunday that Nunez wants to transfer somewhere he can play quarterback.

Nunez started two games at quarterback his freshman season in 2015, but left the second one against Missouri with a shoulder injury. He played sparingly after that, then was shifted to wide receiver after Muschamp took over as coach.

Nunez completed 32-of-52 passes for 376 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing for 375 yards with two more scores.

Muschamp said he was disappointed in Nunez's decision because he thought the 6-foot-3 sophomore could help the Gamecocks offense going forward. But Muschamp said Nunez wanted to be a quarterback. Freshman Jake Bentley has been the team's starting quarterback the past six games.

