Bears beat hapless 49ers at snowy Soldier Field

Members of the Soldier Field grounds crew clears snow in the end zone during the second half of an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in Chicago. Associated Press

Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard (24) celebrates with Daniel Brown (85) after his touchdown run during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in Chicago. Associated Press

Sunday's game between the 2-9 Chicago Bears and 1-10 San Francisco 49ers began as if both offenses were trying to tank in order to get a higher draft pick in April.

But, after quarterback Matt Barkley went to the air and rookie running back Jordan Howard continued to wear out the 49ers, the Bears rolled to a 26-6 victory, their third of the season, at snowy Soldier Field.

Barkley easily outplayed 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, whose poor play gave vocal Bears fans plenty of ammunition for their criticism after his pregame protest of kneeling during the national anthem continued.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Kaepernick was benched in favor of Blaine Gabbert.

Through three quarters, the 49ers had minus-14 passing yards, as Kaepernick completed 1 of 5 passes for 4 yards and was sacked five times.

With snow beginning to accumulate, the Bears went to the air on the opening possession of the third quarter after having avoided the pass through much of the first half.

A brutal drop by Josh Bellamy was negated by a holding call on the 49ers, and seven plays later Bellamy redeemed himself with a leaping 24-yard grab along the west sideline. That set up Jordan Howard's 2-yard TD run, which gave the Bears a 14-6 lead.

On the Bears' next possession Barkley continued to put it up with amazing accuracy considering the conditions. And Bellamy kept defeating the 49ers' coverage, catching passes of 22 and 31 yards to set up Howard's third TD run. The 5-yard score with 6:19 left in the third quarter put the Bears ahead 21-6.

For most of the first half, watching the snow fall at Soldier Field was infinitely more entertaining than the Bears and 49ers stumbling around trying to find the end zone.

Prior to that 81-yard drive, the Bears had 34 yards of total offense. With 2 minutes until halftime, the Bears had zero passing yards; but that was 14 more than the 49ers.

But Barkley completed back-to-back passes to Deonte Thompson for 9 and 11 yards and then went to Cam Meredith twice for 28 and 17 yards which set up Howard's 1-yard TD run and gave the Bears a 7-6 lead.

After a scoreless 23 minutes played under a light but steady snowfall to open the game, the 49ers scored first on Phil Dawson's 31-yard field goal with 6:55 left in the first half.

Bears wide receiver Thompson fumbled the ensuing kickoff after a 28-yard return, as Jimmie Ward yanked the ball loose and then recovered for the 49ers. The Niners settled for Dawson's 28-yard field goal and a 6-0 lead at halftime.

