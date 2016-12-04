Fidel Castro's ashes interred in private ceremony in Cuba

People waits for the beginning of a rally honoring Cuba's leader Fidel Castro before his burial Sunday at the Plaza Antonio Maceo in Santiago, Cuba, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. The sign reads in Spanish 'Fidel we will never let you down. I am Fidel.' Associated Press

A girl holds a Cuban flag during a rally honoring late Fidel Castro at Antonio Maceo plaza, the day his ashes arrived to Santiago, Cuba, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. After a four-day journey across the country through small towns and cities where his rebel army fought its way to power nearly 60 years ago, Castro's remains arrived to Santiago for burial. Associated Press

Backdropped by a picture of his brother, Cuba's President Raul Castro walks on the stage during a rally honoring the late Fidel Castro at Antonio Maceo plaza in Santiago, Cuba, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. After a four-day journey across the country through small towns and cities where his rebel army fought its way to power nearly 60 years ago, Fidel Castro's remains arrived to Santiago where they will be interred. Associated Press

Residents watch the funeral procession carrying the ashes of Fidel Castro on the last stage of the convoy arriving to Santiago, Cuba, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. After a four-day journey across Cuba, the late leader's ashes arrived to their final resting place. (Fernando Medina/Cubahora via AP) Associated Press

People wave Cuban flags before a rally honoring the late Fidel Castro at Antonio Maceo plaza in Santiago, Cuba, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. After a four-day journey across the country through small towns and cities where his rebel army fought its way to power nearly 60 years ago, Castro's remains arrived Saturday to Santiago where they will be buried the following day. Associated Press

People stand on a building to get a better view of the funeral procession carrying the ashes of Fidel Castro, the last stage of the convoy arriving to Santiago, Cuba, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. After a four-day journey across Cuba, Castro's ashes arrived to their final resting place in the eastern city of Santiago. (Fernando Medina/Cubahora via AP) Associated Press

A neon light image of Fidel Castro covers a building near Antonio Maceo plaza where people gather as Castro's ashes arrive to Santiago, Cuba, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. After a four-day journey across the country through small towns and cities where his rebel army fought its way to power nearly 60 years ago, Castro's remains arrived to Santiago where they will be buried the following day. Associated Press

A woman holds a picture of Fidel Castro before a rally honoring Cuba's late leader at Antonio Maceo plaza in Santiago, Cuba, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. After a four-day journey across the country through small towns and cities where his rebel army fought its way to power nearly 60 years ago, Castro's remains arrived Saturday to Santiago where they will be buried the following day. Associated Press

The motorcade carrying the ashes of the late Cuban leader Fidel Castro makes i's final journey towards the Santa Ifigenia cemetery in Santiago, Cuba Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016. Thousands of people lined the short route from the Plaza Antonio Maceo or Plaza of the Revolution to the cemetery waving Cuban flags and shouting "I am Fidel!" Associated Press

Students wait to see the ashes of Cuba's leader Fidel Castro driven to the Santa Ifigenia cemetery in Santiago, Cuba, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016. The motorcade carrying the ashes made i's final journey towards the cemetery as thousands of people lined the short route from the Plaza Antonio Maceo. Associated Press

The motorcade carrying the ashes of the late Cuban leader Fidel Castro makes i's final journey towards the Santa Ifigenia cemetery in Santiago, Cuba Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016. Associated Press

SANTIAGO, Cuba -- Fidel Castro's ashes were interred in a private ceremony Sunday morning, ending nine days of mourning for the man who ruled Cuba for nearly half a century.

The military caravan bearing his remains in a flag-draped cedar coffin left the Plaza of the Revolution in the eastern city of Santiago at 6:39 a.m., returning empty two hours later. Thousands of people lined the two-mile route to Santa Ifigenia cemetery, waving Cuban flags and shouting "Long live Fidel!"

The ceremony appeared to last about 90 minutes and took place out of the public eye after Cuban officials made a last-minute cancellation of plans to broadcast the events live on national and international television. International media were also barred from the ceremony.

Martial music could be heard outside the cemetery, where Ines de la Rosa was among the mourners gathered. She said she would have liked to watch the ceremony on television, but "we understand how they as a family also need a bit of privacy."

Fellow mourner Elena Vinales said she wasn't surprised that the images of the ceremony were not broadcast. "It seems to be a family moment," she said.

The decision to hold a private ceremony came the morning after Castro's brother, President Raul Castro, announced that Cuba would prohibit the naming of streets and monuments after the former leader, and bar the construction of statues of the former leader and revolutionary icon, in keeping with his desire to avoid a cult of personality.

"The leader of the revolution rejected any manifestation of a cult of personality and was consistent in that through the last hours of his life, insisting that, once dead, his name and likeness would never be used on institutions, streets, parks or other public sites, and that busts, statutes or other forms of tribute would never be erected," Raul Castro told a massive crowd gathered in the eastern city of Santiago.

He said that Cuba's National Assembly would vote in its next session on the law fulfilling the wishes of his brother, who died last week at 90. The legislature generally holds a meeting in December and under Cuba's single-party system, parliament unanimously or near-unanimously approves every government proposal.

Fidel Castro, who stepped down in 2006 after falling ill, kept his name off public sites during his near half-century in power because he said he wanted to avoid the development of a personality cult. In contrast, the images of his fellow revolutionary fighters Camilo Cienfuegos and Ernesto "Che" Guevara became common across Cuba in the decades since their deaths.

Mourning for Castro has been fervent and intense across the country since his death, particularly in rural eastern Cuba, where huge crowds have been shouting Castro's name and lining the roads to salute the funeral procession carrying his ashes.

"All of us would like to put Fidel's name on everything but in the end, Fidel is all of Cuba," said Juan Antonio Gonzalez, a 70-year-old retired economist. "It was a decision of Fidel's, not Raul's, and I think he has to be respected."

Michael Weissenstein and Fabiola Sanchez contributed from Havana.

