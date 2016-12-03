Oklahoma WR Westbrook leaves game after taking hard hit

NORMAN, Okla. -- Oklahoma receiver Dede Westbrook left Saturday's game for the Big 12 title midway through the second quarter after taking a hard hit from Oklahoma State safety Jordan Sterns.

Westbrook, a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award for the nation's best receiver, ran across the middle for a pass thrown by Baker Mayfield. Sterns hit him high, but not in the helmet, and separated Westbrook from the ball. The hit was deemed legal, which set off a cascade of boos from the home fans. Westbrook stayed on the ground for several minutes before he got up. He smiled as he walked off the field, but he was not in the game for Oklahoma's next possession.

Westbrook already had four catches for 111 yards when he left the game.