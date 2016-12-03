Breaking News Bar
 
College Sports
updated: 12/3/2016 1:09 PM

Oklahoma WR Westbrook leaves game after taking hard hit

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
By CLIFF BRUNT
Associated Press
 
 

NORMAN, Okla. -- Oklahoma receiver Dede Westbrook left Saturday's game for the Big 12 title midway through the second quarter after taking a hard hit from Oklahoma State safety Jordan Sterns.

Westbrook, a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award for the nation's best receiver, ran across the middle for a pass thrown by Baker Mayfield. Sterns hit him high, but not in the helmet, and separated Westbrook from the ball. The hit was deemed legal, which set off a cascade of boos from the home fans. Westbrook stayed on the ground for several minutes before he got up. He smiled as he walked off the field, but he was not in the game for Oklahoma's next possession.

Westbrook already had four catches for 111 yards when he left the game.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account