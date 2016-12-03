Breaking News Bar
 
News
posted: 12/3/2016 7:00 AM

IS attack breaches militiamen's defenses in northern Iraq

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
By QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA
Associated Press
 
 

BAGHDAD -- An official from Iraq's state-sanctioned Shiite militias says Islamic State militants have breached their defenses at a village west of the northern Iraqi town of Tal Afar.

Reached by telephone near Tal Afar, the official says the attack on the village of Sharea took place Friday night. Fighting is continuing on Saturday, he added, without giving details.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief the media.

IS, meanwhile, said on Saturday the attack on the village began with a suicide car bombing that killed and wounded "dozens" of militiamen. A "multi-pronged" attack on the village followed, forcing the militiamen to flee, it added.

A statement said its fighters seized from the militiamen nine all-terrain vehicles fitted with machineguns, two Humvees, weapons and munitions.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account