Monroe County officer's name to be carved on memorial wall

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- A dozen years after his death, a Monroe County Jail sergeant will be honored by having his name carved into the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington.

The Herald-Times (http://bit.ly/2fQF8r0 ) reports the late Sgt. Bill Brand will join 20,000 federal, state and local law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty whose names are etched into blue-gray marble at Judiciary Square. Brand's family members and members of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office will attend a ceremony during National Police Week next May.

Brand was fatally shot in February 2005 by someone who fired a high-powered assault rifle from a passing vehicle. A jury in October 2009 found a former Monroe County inmate guilty of murder.

Brand's wife and her son now receive state-issued "line of duty" death benefits.

