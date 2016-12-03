Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 12/3/2016 12:42 PM

Universities exploring 'sanctuary' status for immigrants

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
By RUSSELL CONTRERAS and SOPHIA TAREEN
Associated Press
 
 

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Universities and colleges in several states are considering labeling themselves "sanctuary campuses" amid fears from immigrant students.

College administrators in New Mexico are looking into proposals that would grant immigrant students living in the country illegally protections while they pursue their studies. New Mexico has a higher percentage of Latino residents than any other state.

Meanwhile, pressure is building from advocates in California, Illinois, Minnesota and Texas for universities there to provide sanctuary to these immigrant students, known as DREAMers.

Some advocates and professors are asking colleges not to cooperate with federal authorities on immigrant issues, while others want administrators to block federal immigration authorities from searching campuses.

The movement comes after President-elect Donald Trump promised to end an executive order that granted temporary status to students living in the country illegally. He also vowed to withhold federal funding from "sanctuary cities."

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account