Universities exploring 'sanctuary' status for immigrants

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Universities and colleges in several states are considering labeling themselves "sanctuary campuses" amid fears from immigrant students.

College administrators in New Mexico are looking into proposals that would grant immigrant students living in the country illegally protections while they pursue their studies. New Mexico has a higher percentage of Latino residents than any other state.

Meanwhile, pressure is building from advocates in California, Illinois, Minnesota and Texas for universities there to provide sanctuary to these immigrant students, known as DREAMers.

Some advocates and professors are asking colleges not to cooperate with federal authorities on immigrant issues, while others want administrators to block federal immigration authorities from searching campuses.

The movement comes after President-elect Donald Trump promised to end an executive order that granted temporary status to students living in the country illegally. He also vowed to withhold federal funding from "sanctuary cities."