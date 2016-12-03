Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 12/3/2016 4:35 PM

Sea of Santas fills streets of downtown Arlington Heights

  • Runners make their way down Campbell Street at the start of the annual Rotary Santa Run in downtown Arlington Heights.

    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  • Runners squeeze through the starting line for the annual Rotary Santa Run in downtown Arlington Heights.

    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  • Runners prepare for the annual Rotary Santa Run in downtown Arlington Heights.

    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  • Santa Bob Rohrman kicks off the "Reindeer Run" for kids in downtown Arlington Heights.

    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  • The start of the "Reindeer Run" before the annual Rotary Santa Run in downtown Arlington Heights.

    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  • Makenna Benthal, left, and Tess Maile, both of Gurnee, ready themselves for the annual Rotary Santa Run in downtown Arlington Heights.

    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  • Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes kicks off the annual Rotary Santa Run in downtown Arlington Heights.

    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  • Nate Russell, 9, of Arlington Heights wins the "Reindeer Run."

    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  • Prospect High School junior Jack Terry of Arlington Heights wins the annual Rotary Santa Run in downtown Arlington Heights.

    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  • Kelle Bruckbauer walks along with her 1½-year-old daughter Eleanor, sleeping in the baby carriage, during the annual Rotary Santa Run in downtown Arlington Heights.

    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  • Mickey Snider of Arlington Heights, with his son and daughter Russell and Elizabeth, ready themselves for the annual Rotary Santa Run in downtown Arlington Heights.

    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  • Tom Flanagan of Mount Prospect holds up his Santa pants while approaching the finish line during the annual Rotary Santa Run in downtown Arlington Heights.

    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  • Amy Sherwood of Streamwood, center, waves to a friend in the crowd as runners prepare for the start of the annual Rotary Santa Run in downtown Arlington Heights.

    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  • Kate Foley, 9, of Arlington Heights heads for the finish line during the annual Rotary Santa Run in downtown Arlington Heights.

    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  • Zack Kurka, 13, of Arlington Heights prepares for the start of the annual Rotary Santa Run in downtown Arlington Heights.

    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

 
Mick Zawislak
 
 

Downtown Arlington Heights became a popular spot for selfies, group shots and general merriment Saturday morning as a sea of Santas filled the streets.

Actually, the 1,287 registered runners, walkers and little ones who participated in the 9th Rotary Club of Arlington Heights Santa Run only were clad like the big man of Christmas fame. Most appeared jolly, but few were jiggly as flab was at a premium among the 5K participants.

"Remember, there's a one minute time penalty if you don't wear your beard through the whole race," Mayor Thomas W. Hayes cautioned the assembled Santas in the lead-up to the 10 a.m. start near the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre on Campbell Street and Highland Avenue.

"We'll wear the beards for pictures," said Stacey Tannenbaum of Northbrook, who was making her maiden voyage in the event.

"My friends said it was fun, so here I am," she said.

Besides the suits, which were provided as part of the race fee, runners and spectators sported a festive array of lights, hats, antlers and holiday accoutrements.

"I brought Christmas music to play out loud for everybody on the run," said Frannie Raddatz of Mount Prospect. She didn't get the stock Santa suit but opted to accessorize a heavy sweatshirt and skirt with seasonal trimmings.

"Last year, people personalized stuff. It's warmer, too."

Santa runs are popular worldwide and to increase buying power, the Arlington Rotary piggybacked its costume order with a group in Las Vegas, said Jim Bertucci, club president.

"We got the idea from a Rotarian in England who was visiting our club and introduced the concept," he said. "It's kind of cool to see a sea of Santas." While considered a fun community event, the run also has a serious purpose.

"It's really a fundraiser first and a community event second," he said. "The community has really embraced it and helped us." Proceeds go to the Rotary foundation which distributes funds each year for a variety of purposes in four categories: community, international, vocational and youth, Bertucci said. That can include gift and food programs for the needy, overseas disaster relief, and local high school service projects, for example.

To date, the club has donated more than $250,000 to worthy causes in Arlington Heights and neighboring communities directly as a result of the Santa Run.

"This is our signature event," Bertucci said. "Obviously, the community loves it."

Parents carried or walked their toddlers for the Reindeer Run, a short stretch that drew 62 boys and 45 girls, including 1-year olds of each gender.

The 5K attracted 519 men and 768 women and included 100 boys and 85 girls 14 and under.

Among them were Arlington Heights residents Jennifer Schmidt and her 12-year old sons, Charlie and Will, who are cross-country runners.

"We like to do 5Ks," she said. "This race is really fun and it's different."

This year Schmidt convinced her friend, Barb Klein, to give it a try.

"I moved here three or four years ago and said, `What is everybody doing out in Santa suits?'" said Klein, an admitted non-runner.

Kelle Bruckbauer of Rolling Meadows pushed her bundled up daughter, Eleanor, 1½, in a stroller for the mile walk.

"Clearly, she just uses it to fall asleep," Bruckbauer joked.

Crossing the finish line first was Jack Terry, a 16-year-old junior at Prospect High School, with a time of 17 minutes, 14 seconds. Jack is a member of the school's cross-country team.

"Guess I was feeling good," he said. "They mentioned an award but I don't know. It's having fun."

@dhmickzawislak

