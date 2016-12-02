Breaking News Bar
 
Broncos rule Trevor Siemian out against Jaguars

  • FILE - In this Oct. 9, 2016, file photo, Denver Broncos quarterback Paxton Lynch (12) is hit by Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dwight Freeney (93) during the second half of an NFL football game, in Denver. The Falcons' defense has new concerns after placing cornerback Desmond Trufant on injured reserve and also losing defensive end Adrian Clayborn to an injury.

By ARNIE STAPLETON
Associated Press
 
 

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The Denver Broncos ruled out Trevor Siemian for Sunday's game at Jacksonville, meaning rookie Paxton Lynch will make his second start.

Siemian had hoped to return to practice Friday but the training staff put him right back in his walking boot and informed coach Gary Kubiak the second-year pro was a no-go against the Jaguars (2-9).

Lynch lost to Atlanta in Week 5.

The Broncos (7-4) are scrambling for a playoff spot after their loss to Kansas City in which Siemian threw for a career-best 368 yards with three TDs and no interceptions but was sacked six times.

The Broncos also promoted speedy punt returner Kalif Raymond from the practice squad with rookie fullback Andy Janovich going on injured reserve following ankle surgery.

