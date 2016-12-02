Breaking News Bar
 
Dolphins' Albert and Tunsil expected to play at Baltimore

Associated Press
DAVIE, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins left tackle Branden Albert and left guard Laremy Tunsil are expected to return from injuries and play Sunday at Baltimore, barring setbacks late this week.

Center Mike Pouncey (hip) has been ruled out for the third game in a row.

Albert (left wrist) and Tunsil (shoulder) took full part in Friday's practice and are listed as questionable. Receiver DeVante Parker (back), who has not practiced this week, is also questionable.

