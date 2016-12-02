$100 to bring dignity to low-income individuals

Today's recipient of a $100 bill through the Believe Project is Lori Reiss of Glen Ellyn.

Here is an excerpt of her story:

"I have volunteered at Sharing Connections in Downers Grove for almost 15 years. This year we celebrate 30 years of serving low-income individuals in DuPage and the collar counties.

"Some of our guests are veterans, domestic abuse victims, homeless in transition, immigrants, single moms or those working through a medical crisis. We receive donations of gently used furniture and household items and give them to people in need.

"We constantly run out of silverware and pots and pans for our families. We are always so low on pots and pans because all families receive either a pot or a pan. I would use $100 to purchase those items.

"It is a great feeling when I know people can eat in their home with dignity."

• The Believe Project is awarding $100 each day in December to a different person with a good idea for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else.