Police: Body found in lake near Mundelein

Authorities are on scene of a death investigation after a body was found in a Mundelein-area lake today.

Lake County Sheriff's Sgt. Chris Covelli said a body was found in Lake Sylvan at 8:07 a.m. The lake is in the 26000 block of North Highland Drive, Covelli said.

He would not release details of the death investigation or whether foul play was involved.