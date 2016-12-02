Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 12/2/2016 11:58 AM

Family mourns Naperville activist shot to death while driving in Chicago

  • Ronald Allen, 73, was shot to death early Friday while driving in Chicago, authorities said.

  • Siblings Keith Allen, Mark Allen and Vera Bass come together at the house of their father, Ronald Allen of Naperville, after hearing of his death early Friday while driving in Chicago.

    Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

  • Keith Allen gets a hug from Regina Brent outside the home of his late father, Ronald Allen of Naperville, who was shot to death while driving in Chicago early Friday.

    Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

  • Lisle Police Chief Dave Anderson consoles Vera Bass, daughter of Ronald Allen of Naperville, after Allen's shooting death early Friday in Chicago. Also gathered at Allen's home were Allen's son Keith Allen and friend Fred Greenwood.

    Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

 
Longtime DuPage County community activist Ronald Allen was in Chicago after visiting friends and playing cards early Friday morning when he was shot to death while driving, his children said.

Chicago police told relatives that Allen, 73, of Naperville, was driving on the 1300 block of North Laramie Avenue when he was hit by two bullets. He then crashed into two parked cars, according to his son, Keith Allen of Aurora.

Allen's children and fellow DuPage County Democratic leaders quickly began gathering at his home to console his wife of more than 50 years, Carol Jean Allen.

"When you think of his legacy, it should be that of togetherness and reminding each other that we're more alike than we are different," his daughter, Vera Bass of Naperville, said. "He tried to bring people together."

Allen was a Naperville resident for about 10 years and was active in the DuPage County NAACP and the DuPage AME Church in Lisle. He most recently served as a member of the DuPage Diversity steering committee.

A Democratic precinct committeeman, he ran unsuccessfully for Naperville Township trustee in 2013.

A graduate of Chicago State University and a former business education teacher with the Chicago Public Schools, he joined Allstate Insurance Co. in 1967, becoming one of the company's first African-American claims adjusters. He later became one of the first African-Americans promoted to Allstate Agent.

The founder of A. Allen Insurance, Ltd. in the Austin neighborhood in Chicago, he maintained an agency affiliation with Allstate for 42 years before his retirement in 2009.

He also was the co-host of "The Financial Forum" radio show, broadcast on WVON 1690-AM in Chicago and served on numerous boards and committees, including the DuPage County Crime Stoppers board of directors, the Chicago State University alumni board, and the National African American Insurance Association board of directors.

In 2009, the Chicago Defender newspaper honored him with the "50 Men of Excellence Award."

