Daily Herald gets a visit from the Cubs World Series trophy

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.comDaily Herald advertising employee Cathi Edman, left, with her mom Ann Edman brought a picture of her father Richard as company employees and family members got a chance to have their picture taken with the Chicago Cubs World Series trophy in Arlington Heights Friday. Cathi's father passed away in 2007 and was a huge Cubs fan.

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.comDaily Herald reporters Jessica Cilella, left, and Katlyn Smith brought a W flag as company employees and family members got a chance to have their picture taken with the Chicago Cubs World Series trophy in Arlington Heights Friday.

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.comConnor Ray, 6 of Long Grove, poses with the Chicago Cubs World Series trophy which made a visit to the newspaper's Arlington Heights office Friday. Connor is the grandson of Chairman, Publisher and CEO of Paddock Publications Doug Ray.

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.comCathi Edman with the Daily Herald's advertising department, second from right, moves in for a photo with the Chicago Cubs World Series trophy with her mom, Ann Edman of Wheaton, during the trophy's visit to the paper in Arlington Heights.

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.comDaily Herald Fox Valley Editor Mike Smith poses for a photo with the Chicago Cubs World Series trophy Friday as it made a stop to the newspaper's Arlington Heights headquarters.

Hundreds of Daily Herald employees and their families got to pose for a photo with the Chicago Cubs World Series trophy -- snagging a Christmas card photo 108 years in the making -- when the trophy came to the newspaper's Arlington Heights office Friday morning.

The Cubs have been taking the trophy around the Chicago area for visits with corporate partners and media outlets in advance of a tour for the general public, said Julian Green, the Cubs' vice president for communications. Green, who was acting as the trophy's escort Friday, said team officials are working out details of where Cubs fans will be able to get their own photos with the trophy.

"It has been pretty cool to do," Green said of escorting the trophy. "To see how much joy the trophy brings to individuals and families -- it's just been a wonderful thing to see."

Daily Herald Publisher Doug Ray said the paper was honored to be among the select group of companies to have an opportunity to see the trophy.

"It's such a thrill for our employees and their families," Ray said. "We hope it's not a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

Employees and their families started lining up for their pictures with the trophy around an hour before it was scheduled to arrive. Because of the huge demand to celebrate such a rare occasion, everyone got just a few seconds to pose for photos. But in that brief time, some were able to incorporate props. Staff writers Jessica Cilella and Katlyn Smith, for example, unfurled a giant W flag and held it between them.

Sports Editor Tom Quinlan said it was great to have the trophy visit the office because, while the paper's Cubs coverage started with great writers, columnists and photographers, putting together the papers covering all angles of the championship run was a group effort.

"We had help all throughout and we made a great team effort and you see that in our coverage, you see that in our books, you see that in the enthusiasm that people have here today," Quinlan said.

Information on merchandise is at dailyherald.mycapture.com and shawmedia.com/cubs