Daily Herald gets a visit from the Cubs World Series trophy

Hundreds of Daily Herald employees and their families got to pose for a photo with the Chicago Cubs World Series trophy -- snagging a Christmas card photo 108 years in the making -- when the trophy came to the newspaper's Arlington Heights office Friday morning.
The Cubs have been taking the trophy around the Chicago area for visits with corporate partners and media outlets in advance of a tour for the general public, said Julian Green, the Cubs' vice president for communications. Green, who was acting as the trophy's escort Friday, said team officials are working out details of where Cubs fans will be able to get their own photos with the trophy.
World Series trophy factsThe Cubs will be taking their World Series trophy on a tour of the Chicago area soon so fans will be able to get their own photo with it. Here are some facts about the trophy:
• The trophy's official name is the Commissioner's Trophy. Of the four major American sports championship trophies it is the only one not to be named after someone in particular.
• The trophy was created in 1967 and first presented to the St. Louis Cardinals. World Series winners before then did not receive a trophy.
• Each year one full-sized World Series trophy is created and awarded to the winners.
• It takes Tiffany & Co. master artisans more than three months and more than 200 troy ounces of sterling silver to create the trophy that stands 24-inches high (not including the base) with a diameter of 11 inches. It weighs about 30 pounds.
• The trophy features 30 flags, one for each Major League team. It also has latitude and longitude lines which symbolize the world and stitches representing a baseball.
"It has been pretty cool to do," Green said of escorting the trophy. "To see how much joy the trophy brings to individuals and families -- it's just been a wonderful thing to see."
Daily Herald Publisher Doug Ray said the paper was honored to be among the select group of companies to have an opportunity to see the trophy.
"It's such a thrill for our employees and their families," Ray said. "We hope it's not a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."
Employees and their families started lining up for their pictures with the trophy around an hour before it was scheduled to arrive. Because of the huge demand to celebrate such a rare occasion, everyone got just a few seconds to pose for photos. But in that brief time, some were able to incorporate props. Staff writers Jessica Cilella and Katlyn Smith, for example, unfurled a giant W flag and held it between them.
Sports Editor Tom Quinlan said it was great to have the trophy visit the office because, while the paper's Cubs coverage started with great writers, columnists and photographers, putting together the papers covering all angles of the championship run was a group effort.
"We had help all throughout and we made a great team effort and you see that in our coverage, you see that in our books, you see that in the enthusiasm that people have here today," Quinlan said.
Information on merchandise is at dailyherald.mycapture.com and shawmedia.com/cubs