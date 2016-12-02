Arlington Heights police log 40 BB gun damage reports

hello

A surveillance photo shows a vehicle from which police say BB gun shots were fired Oct. 26 in the 2400 block of North Evergreen Avenue. Courtesy of Arlington Heights Police Department

A surveillance photo shows a vehicle from which police say BB gun shots were fired Oct. 26 in the 2400 block of North Evergreen Avenue. Courtesy of Arlington Heights Police Department

Arlington Heights police reported Friday as many as 40 incidents of criminal damage to property or vehicles caused by BB guns have occurred since late October.

Police released surveillance images last week of a suspect vehicle, but so far, they haven't been able to track down the car or a suspect. Police on Friday said it's possible more than one suspect and vehicle could be involved in the crimes, which have been reported between Oct. 27 and Nov. 30.

The property damage incidents have all occurred during the overnight hours at random, with most being discovered the following morning, police said. No injuries have been reported.

Authorities recommend parking vehicles in garages or as far up driveways as possible. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (847) 368-5300.