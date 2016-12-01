Illinois House OKs Exelon subsidy plan, moves to Senate

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- The Illinois House debated jobs, clean air, corporate bailouts, and the cost of flipping the light switch before approving a multibillion-dollar energy program that will subsidize two nuclear power plants during the next decade.

The House voted 63-38 on legislation that would provide $235 million a year to Exelon Corp. Without it, Exelon says it will close unprofitable nuclear plants in Clinton and the Quad Cities in the next 18 months. That would cost 4,200 jobs and drive up energy prices, proponents claim.

Critics claim it's a bailout for a corporate giant that made $2 billion last year. They say Illinois produces so much energy it exports 41 percent of it.

The plan moved to the Senate Thursday night on the last day of the General Assembly's fall session.

The plan is embraced by environmentalists because it requires energy distributors such as Exelon subsidiary ComEd to invest hundreds of millions of dollars in energy-efficiency programs to reduce usage and spare the environment.

"It's about jobs and alternate sources of energy and energy efficiency for the future of the state of Illinois," said Rep. Robert Rita, a Blue Island Democrat. He added, alluding to two years of talks about the plan, "It's as agreed-to as it's going to get."

ComEd says its 3.1 million northern Illinois customers would pay an average of 25 cents a month more on power bills during the life of the 13-year plan. Ameren, serving 1.2 million customers in central and southern Illinois, would pay 12 cents or less, on average, the company says.

The idea for the plan came from Exelon as a means of rewarding nuclear-produced energy for not emitting harmful greenhouse gases. Exelon says it deserves carbon-free energy subsidies just like the wind- and solar-generation industries.

Rep. Michael Smiddy, a Hillsdale Democrat representing the Quad Cities Exelon generator in Cordova, pleaded for approval to spare the community economic devastation. But Mokena Republican Margo McDermed warned that lawmakers were being frightened by "the bogeyman of rate hikes."

"Competition in the Illinois energy field is very strong and we've benefited from low rates," McDermed said. "Why don't we think we're going to have the same in the future? Why are we in the business of picking winners and losers?"

The bill is SB2814 .

