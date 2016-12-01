Images: #TBT Gallery looks back at December 1976 in the suburbs

hello

For our weekly #TBT Gallery, we decided to take a stroll through our archives to see what our photographers were shooting on a daily basis 40 years ago. And it seems the more things change, the more they stay the same.

Pictures of people buying Christmas trees? Shot it then, will shoot it again soon. Ice skating, holiday shopping, community tree lighting? Check, check, check.

There's a few unexpected gems in here as well, including a photo from the Paddock Junior Miss pageant and a "crazy" gymnastics meet where the equipment was decked out with holiday decorations.

The most unexpected find are photos from then Mayor Richard J. Daley's funeral. Certainly there was a lot to see there, but one image really captured our attention. We saved the best for last in this gallery, so make sure to scroll down to see it.

Got an idea for a suburban #TBT Gallery? Share your ideas and photos with us at tbt@dailyherald.com. Share your favorite and memorable #TBT photos with us on Instagram using #tbtsuburbs.

Daily Herald File photo Paddock Junior Miss pageant at Prospect High School in Mount Prospect.

Daily Herald File photo A community Christmas tree lighting in Rolling Meadows.

Daily Herald File photo Our archives described this as a "crazy" gymnastics meet at Prospect High School in Mount Prospect.

Daily Herald File photo A skater enjoys the ice at Recreation Park in Arlington Heights

Daily Herald File photo A jet taxis in cold-weather at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago.

Daily Herald File photo Shoppers return to their Ford Maverick in Arlington Heights in December 1976.

Daily Herald File photo Girls get haircuts at Hoffman Estates High School in December 1976.

Daily Herald File photo Students light the candles on a menorah during Hanukkah at a Hoffman Estates Hebrew school. From December 1976.

Daily Herald File photo Shriners pick up toys in Elk Grove Village in December 1976.

Daily Herald File photo A Christmas tree sale at Community Church of Rolling Meadows in December 1976.

Daily Herald File photo A student takes a tumble during a cross-country skiing class at then Thomas Jr. High School in Arlington Heights. From December 1976.

Daily Herald File photo Can you name that shopping center in Arlington Heights, circa 1976?