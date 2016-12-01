Sunset Foods, Moraine Township pantry host holiday food drive

Sunset Foods in Highland Park wants to brighten the holidays for residents who are experiencing difficult times and is calling on their customers to help stock the Moraine Township Food Pantry with nutritious and festive foods.

Food Pantry volunteers will be at Sunset Foods through Sunday, Dec. 4, asking shoppers to add $10, $25 or $50 to their bill as a contribution to Moraine Township's Food Pantry. The store is located at 1812 Green Bay Road, Highland Park.

"The funds raised by this event help to make it possible for the Pantry to offer fresh produce to our clients year-round," said Moraine Township Trustee Cindy Wolfson, who has spearheaded this successful fundraiser for the township for three consecutive years.

"During just three days last year our generous and caring customers added over $11,000 to their grocery bills to purchase food for the Pantry," Sunset Foods Vice President Frank Lomoro said. "We value our partnership with the township in its effort to help our hungry neighbors."

Moraine Township Trustee Amy Zisook described the current food insecurity problem by noting that "many residents are unaware that one out of every four elementary students in Highland Park and Highwood qualify for the federal free/reduced lunch program at their school, and use of the Moraine Township Food Pantry has increased significantly in recent years."

At a community meeting to address hunger, Highland Park High School Principal Dr. Tom Koulentes told participants that "hunger touches all of the age and cultural demographics of our students and our community and no group is immune."

The pantry is open to income-qualified Moraine Township residents from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and at other times by appointment. The pantry is at 777 Central Ave., Highland Park

For details, call Moraine Township, at (847) 432-3240, or email super@morainetownship.org. Visit www.morainetownship.org.