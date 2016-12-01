Breaking News Bar
 
Business
Wesolowski affiliates with Coldwell Banker Naperville

  • John Wesolowski

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage announced John Wesolowski has affiliated with its Naperville office.

Wesolowski is a real estate veteran with 25 years of professional experience in the field. His expertise is working with home buyers and sellers in Naperville, Plainfield, Aurora and Lisle. With a strong understanding of marketing and over $110 million sold to-date, Wesolowski knows the art of a smooth buying or selling process.

In his free time, Wesolowski loves spending time with his wife and three daughters, playing golf and reading. He and his family are part of the St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Naperville.

Wesolowski can be contacted at JohnW@cbexchange.com

