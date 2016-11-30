Breaking News Bar
 
11/30/2016

Is your house merry and bright?

  • If your holiday lights are voted the best in the suburbs, you'll win a Snow Master 724 ZXR Snowthrower valued at $749.

    Courtesy of HolidayLEDs.com

Daily Herald report

Enter the Daily Herald's 2016 holiday lights contest by Friday, Dec. 9.

  Enter the Daily Herald's 2016 holiday lights contest by Friday, Dec. 9. - Getty images

Does your house have more holiday lights than this one?

If so, you definitely need to enter the Daily Herald's decorating contest.

Simply upload a photo of your dazzling display at events.dailyherald.com/contests/ by Friday, Dec. 9.

The overall winner will receive a Snow Master 724 ZXR Snowthrower valued at $749. Five Editor's Choice winners will receive a $100 gift card from Lurvey Garden Center in Des Plaines.

Online voting will begin Monday, Dec. 12. And everyone who votes will be entered in a drawing for a Toro Power Clear Snowthrower valued at $439.

