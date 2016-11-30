Is your house merry and bright?

If your holiday lights are voted the best in the suburbs, you'll win a Snow Master 724 ZXR Snowthrower valued at $749. Courtesy of HolidayLEDs.com

- Getty images Enter the Daily Herald's 2016 holiday lights contest by Friday, Dec. 9.

Does your house have more holiday lights than this one?

If so, you definitely need to enter the Daily Herald's decorating contest.

Simply upload a photo of your dazzling display at events.dailyherald.com/contests/ by Friday, Dec. 9.

The overall winner will receive a Snow Master 724 ZXR Snowthrower valued at $749. Five Editor's Choice winners will receive a $100 gift card from Lurvey Garden Center in Des Plaines.

Online voting will begin Monday, Dec. 12. And everyone who votes will be entered in a drawing for a Toro Power Clear Snowthrower valued at $439.