Is your house merry and bright?

Does your house have more holiday lights than this one?
If so, you definitely need to enter the Daily Herald's decorating contest.
Simply upload a photo of your dazzling display at events.dailyherald.com/contests/ by Friday, Dec. 9.
The overall winner will receive a Snow Master 724 ZXR Snowthrower valued at $749. Five Editor's Choice winners will receive a $100 gift card from Lurvey Garden Center in Des Plaines.
Online voting will begin Monday, Dec. 12. And everyone who votes will be entered in a drawing for a Toro Power Clear Snowthrower valued at $439.