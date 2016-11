No one hurt in fire at W.W. Grainger

Employees photograph a fire at the W.W. Grainger headquarters near Lake Forest. Courtesy of Jason Hutchinson

No one was injured in a fire at the W.W. Grainger headquarters near Lake Forest on Wednesday.

The blaze was reported about 1 p.m. at the Grainger compound, 100 Grainger Parkway. It started in an air-handling machine in a mechanical room, a company spokesman said.

Crews from the Lincolnshire-Riverwoods Fire Protection District and other fire departments have responded to the blaze, as did area police.

Once the fire was extinguished, employees were allowed back to work.