updated: 11/30/2016 4:24 PM

Driver crashes through Arlington Heights health club windows

Christopher Placek
 
 

There were no injuries after a driver crashed her car through the windows of an Arlington Heights health club Wednesday, officials said.

The 89-year-old driver of a Mercury sedan told police she was trying to straighten the car into a parking spot about 11 a.m. outside Zip Fitness, located in the Arlington Plaza shopping center at Rand and Arlington Heights roads.

Instead, police said, she ended up jumping a curb, striking a cement planter and a newly planted tree, and smashing through two large plate glass windows and seven layers of brick at the base of the building.

The driver of the car and an 85-year-old male passenger were uninjured. Though the vehicle ended up coming to a stop near fitness equipment, no one inside the building was injured, said police Sgt. Alan Baumgartner.

Police did not issue the driver any citations but did request she be re-examined by the Illinois secretary of state's office for driving privileges, Baumgartner said.

A tow truck removed the vehicle from the building. Arlington Heights building department officials inspected the structure and deemed it safe for occupancy.

