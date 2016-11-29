Breaking News Bar
 
Fundraiser launched for store manager berated on video

Associated Press
CHICAGO -- Hundreds of people are showing support for the manager of a Chicago craft store who was loudly berated by a customer who claimed she was being discriminated against because she is white and voted for President-elect Donald Trump.

As of Tuesday morning, an online fundraiser for the Michaels employee brought in more than $18,000 from over 1,200 donors. It was launched by a woman who captured the Nov. 23 rant on video. The video shows the customer yelling and cursing at two black employees and other people for more than 10 minutes. The dispute was apparently sparked by a disagreement over the bags being used for her purchase.

Michaels says it doesn't tolerate discrimination or racism against customers or employees and is grateful to store management for resolving the situation.

