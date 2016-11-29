Breaking News Bar
 
SIU student who died in house fire identified as Aurora man

Associated Press
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Authorities have identified a Southern Illinois University student who died in a Carbondale house fire as 20-year-old Alexander Kierstead of Aurora.

Kierstead died in the Wednesday fire. Firefighters found his body while searching the two-story home, which was engulfed in flames. The university says Kierstead was a junior studying political science and graduated from Waubonsie Valley High School in Aurora.

According to the Healy Chapel funeral home , Kierstead's memorial service will be Dec. 18 at 2:30 p.m. at New England Congregational Church in Aurora. The chapel cites his hobby as hiking.

Carbondale police have said there is nothing to suggest foul play is involved. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. An autopsy was conducted Friday.

