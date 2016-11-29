Mundelein school to host meeting about immigration issues

Responding to community fears triggered by Republican Donald Trump's presidential win, Mundelein officials and local school leaders are planning a public meeting about immigration issues.

The gathering is set for 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at Washington School, 122 S. Garfield Ave., Mundelein.

Local police, legislators, immigration attorneys and representatives from the Mexican consulate in Chicago are scheduled to attend.

Officials hope the meeting "will provide parents real information with which they can make decisions concerning their children and their family's futures," Mundelein Elementary District 75 Superintendent Andy Henrikson said in a news release.

The event will be free to attend. Free on-site baby-sitting will be offered, too.

Anti-immigration and isolationist policies were cornerstones of Trump's campaign. He spoke of building a wall between the United States and Mexico and deporting millions of immigrants living here illegally.

In the days immediately after the election, Mundelein High School officials said many students had concerns about how a Trump presidency would affect them and their families.

Reports of anti-immigrant and anti-Semitic graffiti and comments have been on the rise across the Chicago area and the nation, too.

"When anybody in our community is exhibiting this much anxiety over issues, we have an obligation to sit down and discuss it to ease the anxiety," Mundelein Public Safety Director Eric Guenther said.

• Daily Herald staff writer Mick Zawislak contributed to this report.