Train strikes pedestrian in Cary

A commuter train struck a pedestrian late Tuesday afternoon near Cary, officials said.

The crash, involving Metra Train No. 654, occurred after 5 p.m. on the Union Pacific Northwest Line, according to Metra officials.

The train, scheduled to arrive at the Ogilvie Transportation Center in Chicago at 6:23 p.m., was stopped during the accident investigation.

Trains were operating with delays up to a half-hour. Updates on train schedules are available at metrarail.com.

It was the second crash on the Union Pacific Northwest Line Tuesday afternoon; a freight train struck a vehicle in Mount Prospect about 2:15 p.m.

