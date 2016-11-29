Patient accused of attacking Northwest Community Hospital employees

A Glenview man remained at Cook County jail Tuesday after he attacked three Northwest Community Hospital employees, including a nurse he detained in an empty room, authorities said.

James Mette, 27, of the 4200 block of Lake Street, was a patient at the hospital when the attack occurred about 4 a.m. Friday, Arlington Heights police Sgt. Charles Buczynski said.

Mette faces charges of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated battery to a nurse. His bail has been set at $300,000, court records show.

"He exited the room, jumped over the counter and began attacking one of the nurses," Buczynski said. "She was trying to get away from him and he pinned her against the wall behind a (closed) door."

Two other hospital employees sustained minor injuries, he said. The incident lasted no more than 30 minutes, and all three employees were treated and released from the hospital.

Alice Brown, the director of corporate communication at Northwest Community Hospital, declined to comment on specific details related to the attack.

"We are always vigilant about the safety of our patients, visitors and employees," Brown said. "Our attention now focuses on supporting our staff."

Mette's next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 22.