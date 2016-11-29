Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 11/29/2016 8:14 PM

Patient accused of attacking Northwest Community Hospital employees

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • James Mette

      James Mette

 
By Katie Smith
Daily Herald correspondent

A Glenview man remained at Cook County jail Tuesday after he attacked three Northwest Community Hospital employees, including a nurse he detained in an empty room, authorities said.

James Mette, 27, of the 4200 block of Lake Street, was a patient at the hospital when the attack occurred about 4 a.m. Friday, Arlington Heights police Sgt. Charles Buczynski said.

Mette faces charges of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated battery to a nurse. His bail has been set at $300,000, court records show.

"He exited the room, jumped over the counter and began attacking one of the nurses," Buczynski said. "She was trying to get away from him and he pinned her against the wall behind a (closed) door."

Two other hospital employees sustained minor injuries, he said. The incident lasted no more than 30 minutes, and all three employees were treated and released from the hospital.

Alice Brown, the director of corporate communication at Northwest Community Hospital, declined to comment on specific details related to the attack.

"We are always vigilant about the safety of our patients, visitors and employees," Brown said. "Our attention now focuses on supporting our staff."

Mette's next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 22.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account