Wyoming to host Mountain West Championship game

hello

Article to: (required) Article from: (required) Add a message (optional)

LARAMIE, Wyo. -- The Mountain West Conference football championship will be held Saturday afternoon at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.

The game between Wyoming and San Diego State will kick off at 5:45 p.m.

It is the first postseason game in Laramie.

The game will be a rematch of the regular season game on Nov. 19, which Wyoming won 34-33.

Wyoming advanced to the championship game when Boise State lost at Air Force last Friday, giving the Cowboys the conference's Mountain Division title.