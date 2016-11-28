Lowry hits all six 3s as Raptors beat Sixers again, 122-95

Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan (10) defends against Philadelphia 76ers guard Gerald Henderson (12) during first-half NBA basketball game action in Toronto, Monday, Nov. 28, 2016. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Toronto Raptors forward Patrick Patterson (54) reacts with teammate guard Norman Powell after hitting a half-court three pointer to beat the buzzer during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Toronto on Monday, Nov. 28, 2016. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Toronto Raptors center Lucas Nogueira (92) strips Philadelphia 76ers guard Gerald Henderson (12) of the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Toronto on Monday, Nov. 28, 2016. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Toronto Raptors forward Terrence Ross, left, looks on as Philadelphia 76ers guard Gerald Henderson (12) turns over the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Toronto on Monday, Nov. 28, 2016. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Toronto Raptors center Jonas Valanciunas, right, dunks over Philadelphia 76ers centre Jahlil Okafor during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Toronto on Monday, Nov. 28, 2016. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan (10) loses the ball as he drives to the net against Philadelphia 76ers forward Ersan Ilyasova, right, and center Jahlil Okafor (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Toronto on Monday, Nov. 28, 2016. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Toronto Raptors center Jonas Valanciunas (17) slam dunks the ball past Philadelphia 76ers center Jahlil Okafor (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Toronto on Monday, Nov. 28, 2016. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) drives to the net against Philadelphia 76ers guard Gerald Henderson (12) during first-half NBA basketball game action in Toronto, Monday, Nov. 28, 2016. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

TORONTO -- Kyle Lowry scored 24 points and set a team record by hitting all six of his 3-pointers, and the Toronto Raptors extended their winning streak over the Philadelphia 76ers to 13 games with a 122-95 victory Monday night.

Lowry added eight assists and four rebounds. He topped the 5-for-5 mark on 3s set by several other Raptors throughout the years.

Six players scored in double figures for the Raptors (11-6), who took the lead for good late in the first quarter on the way to their third consecutive win.

Terrence Ross added a season-high 22 points for Toronto, including a trio of 3s, as the Raptors went 13 for 19 (69 percent) from beyond the arc.

Robert Covington led the 76ers with 20 points, going 6 for 9 from 3-point range. Jahlil Okafor had 15 points and five rebounds.

Richaun Holmes added 11 points and nine rebounds for the Sixers (4-14), who lost their fourth straight.

Philadelphia has dropped all six road games this season. The team's losing streak away from home is at 22 games dating to last season.

The teams combined to make 27 shots from 3-point range.

The Raptors led 91-71 through three quarters as all 10 players who saw action scored a basket. By the end of the night, 11 different Raptors hit the score sheet.

Toronto widened its lead to 60-49 at halftime.

Lowry led all scorers in the opening half with 16 points, including 4-for-4 shooting on 3s.

Three other Raptors had 3s in the first half as the team was 8 for 14 from beyond the arc.

The 76ers also shot well from long range in the opening half. Covington led the way for Philadelphia, going 4 of 6 as the Sixers were 7 for 16 from long range.

The Raptors was up 33-26 after the first quarter, which featured eight lead changes and two ties, and led the rest of the way.

Toronto finished the opening period on an 8-0 run, capped by Patrick Patterson hitting a 3 from beyond halfcourt as the buzzer sounded.

TIP-INS

76ers: G Jerryd Bayless missed his second straight game with a sore left wrist. . Philadelphia C Joel Embiid, the team's leading scorer, was rested as the Sixers continue to keep him out of back-to-back games due to an injury rehabilitation program. . The 76ers shot 14 for 34 (41 percent) on 3s, following up Sunday's performance when they were 15 for 34 (44 percent) from long range.

Raptors: C Jonas Valanciunas scored 12 points, his 10th straight game in double figures. . Toronto has the most wins against the 76ers since the start of the 2013-14 season (13) and is the only Eastern Conference team with an undefeated record against Philadelphia during that stretch.

UP NEXT

76ers: Philadelphia returns home to play the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. The teams split two meetings last season, with each winning on the road.

Raptors: Toronto continues a six-game homestand, its longest of the season, by hosting the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday. The Raptors have won five of the last six meetings, including three straight at home.