A guide to taking a great photo of your holiday lights

After umpteen hours in the cold, you've got your holiday lights up.

And, if you do say so yourself, the house looks awesome. Prize-worthy, even.

But when you try to take a photo for the Daily Herald's holiday lights contest, all you can manage is a dark, blurry image.

Don't despair. We're here to help.

Check out this video tutorial by night photo editor Patrick Kunzer.